ASPHYX - Necroceros Chart Positions Revealed; Online Release Show Recap Video Posted

Legendary Dutch death doom elite, Asphyx, recently released their 10th full studio album, Necroceros, via Century Media Records. The album achieved the highest sales chart entry results in the group’s history.

Official Album Charts:

# 3 - Germany

# 1 - Germany (Vinyl Charts)

# 51 - The Netherlands

# 11 - Switzerland

# 18 - Austria

# 66 - Finland

# 7 - Finland (Physical Charts)

# 52 - Spain (Vinyl Charts)

# 149 - Belgium

US Charts:

# 9 - Current Hard Music Albums

# 12 - Top New Artist Albums

# 27 - Current Rock Albums

# 80 - Current Digital Albums

# 98 - Top Current Albums

Says the band: "After just hearing the news that we entered the German charts on number 3, we all thought we didn't get it correctly. Like, they forgot the 0 of 30. But after a double confirmation it appeared to be bloody true! So, from the bottom of our death doom metal hearts, a massive THANKS to everybody for making Necroceros such an amazing success!

"Words cannot describe how pleased we are that after all the hard work of us as Asphyx, everybody involved in creating the album and all at Century Media/Sony, you, our highly appreciated and loyal fans gave us the biggest reward possible! We cross our fingers that we can celebrate this with you all very soon in the near future!

"For now, from Martin, Paul, Alwin and Husky; a thunderous and grand CHEERZ!”

Asphyx performed a livestream release show for Necroceros on January 23 at the Metropool venue in Hengelo, The Netherlands. A brief recap video of the event featuring the new songs “Necroceros”, “In Blazing Oceans” and the classic “Deathhammer” can be now seen below:

Necroceros was recorded at Tom Meier’s Tom Meier Studio and at Paul Baayens’ The Mörserstudio and then finally mixed and mastered by Sebastian “Seeb” Levermann at Greenman Studios. The album once again features front cover artwork by Axel Hermann.

Order Necroceros in all its various formats here.

Tracklisting:

"The Sole Cure is Death"

"Molten Black Earth"

"Mount Skull"

"Knights Templar Stand"

"Three Years of Famine"

"Botox Implosion"

"In Blazing Oceans"

"The Nameless Elite"

"Yield or Die"

"Necroceros"

“The Nameless Elite” video:

"Knights Templar Stand" lyric video:

“Botox Implosion” video:

Asphyx lineup:

Martin van Drunen - Vocals

Paul Baayens - Guitars

Alwin Zuur - Bass

Stefan “Husky” Hüskens - Drums