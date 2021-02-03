ASPHYX - Unboxing Necroceros Album With MARTIN VAN DRUNEN; Video

Legendary Dutch death doom elite, Asphyx, recently released their 10th full studio album, Necroceros, via Century Media Records. Vocalist Martin van Drunen unboxes the album in this new video:

Necroceros was recorded at Tom Meier’s Tom Meier Studio and at Paul Baayens’ The Mörserstudio and then finally mixed and mastered by Sebastian “Seeb” Levermann at Greenman Studios. The album once again features front cover artwork by Axel Hermann.

Order Necroceros in all its various formats here.

Tracklisting:

"The Sole Cure is Death"

"Molten Black Earth"

"Mount Skull"

"Knights Templar Stand"

"Three Years of Famine"

"Botox Implosion"

"In Blazing Oceans"

"The Nameless Elite"

"Yield or Die"

"Necroceros"

“The Nameless Elite” video:

"Knights Templar Stand" lyric video:

“Botox Implosion” video:

Asphyx lineup:

Martin van Drunen - Vocals

Paul Baayens - Guitars

Alwin Zuur - Bass

Stefan “Husky” Hüskens - Drums