ASTRAL DOORS Release Official Lyric Video For New "Masters Of The Sky" Single

Swedish heavy metal institution Astral Doors reveal the new single, "Masters Of The Sky". The track is the third to be revealed from the band's highly anticipated tenth album, The End Of It All, set for international release on October 18th via Metalville Records. Check out the official lyric video below.

Astral Doors, founded in Borlänge, Sweden in 2003, return with a brand-new studio album five years after their chart success Worship Or Die. After nine albums released so far, the guys were keen to record a tenth, their anniversary album.

The band decided to call the album The End Of It All as a reflection on what the world is like today and also to somehow say that this might be the last album in Astral Doors' career.

The recording of The End Of It All took place once again in Borlänge, and the band found the inspiration and creativity to present the world with a new classic Astral Doors album.

Nils Patrik Johansson's lyrics and vocal melodies are outstanding, as has always been the case with Astral Doors. In addition, the two songwriters Johan Lindstedt and Joachim Nordlund prove once again that they have the exact feel for what catchy heavy metal should sound like.

Tracklist:

"Temple Of Lies"

"Iron Dome"

"Vikings Rise"

"Heaven's Gate"

"Masters Of The Sky"

"The End Of It All"

"Father Evil"

"When The Clock Strikes Midnight"

"A Night In Berlin"

"A Game Of Terror"

"Temple Of Lies"

Line-up:

Nils Patrik Johansson - lead and background vocals

Ulf Lagerström - bass

Jocke Roberg - keys

Mats Gesar - guitar

Johan Lindstedt - drums

Joachim Nordlund - guitar