AT THE GATES - Capital Chaos TV Shares Live Footage Of Slaughter Of The Soul 25th Anniversary Show In Berkeley, CA

At the Gates performed at the UC Theatre Taube Family Music Hall in Berkeley, CA on August 19th. Check out the live footage shared by Capital Chaos TV below.

At The Gates have embarked on a special anniversary Slaughter Of The Soul tour this summer in the US and Canada.

Says the band: "Originally planned for the 25-year anniversary of SOTS in 2020, the Covid-19 situation made us postpone this tour until 2022. Finally, we can present these new dates set for August 2022."

At The Gates will play the entire Slaughter Of The Soul album from start to finish, and also a mix of other tracks from their 30+ year career.

The band adds: "We have been looking forward to return to the US for several years now, and with a great tour package together with Municipal Waste, Enforced & Thrown Into Exile, it is finally time. See you in the pit!"

Remaining tour dates:

August (with Municipal Waste, Enforced)

22 - Denver, CO - Gothic

23 - Lawrence, KS - Granada

24 - Chicago, IL - Concord

25 - Toronto, ON - Danforth Music Hall

26 - Montreal, QC - Corona

28 - Philadelphia, PA - Union Transfer

29 - Silver Spring, MD - Fillmore

30 - New York, NY - Irving Plaza