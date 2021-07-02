AT THE GATES Release New Album The Nightmare Of Being; Title Track Music Video Streaming

Swedish melodic death metal pioneers, At The Gates, have released their new album, The Nightmare Of Being, via Century Media Records.

To enhance the album’s street date, check out the title track, “The Nightmare Of Being”, in a video directed by Patric Ullaeus / www.rEvolver.se.

Vocalist Tomas Lindberg Redant commented as follows: “ One of the key tracks on the album, this one is really dark and haunting, with some classic old school At The Gates harmonies thrown in. I guess some of you have already read up on the concept of the album, this one is the introduction to said concept, introducing the main idea that mankind's consciousness is the ghost of our nightmares, the plague that drives us to our own extinction. I am really happy that Patric Ullaeus got the chance to, once again, interpret the dark themes of our music with his video. He really gave this a special feeling, which I think goes really well with the theme of the abyss of the human soul. Today you can also, finally, listen to the whole album! Dive in! It is, as said before, the most rich, cinematic, textured, layered, progressive and dynamic album we have ever written. Thanks for listening!”

In other news, At The Gates are launching a free full album stream premiere event to celebrate the release of The Nightmare Of Being tomorrow, Saturday, July 3 at 8 PM, CEST (2 PM, EDT) on YouTube. Tomas Lindberg Redant will be part of the chat for this exclusive album premiere, so feel free to join here.

Order The Nightmare Of Being here.

The Nightmare Of Being tracklisting:

"Spectre Of Extinction"

"The Paradox"

"The Nightmare Of Being"

"Garden Of Cyrus"

"Touched By The White Hands Of Death"

"The Fall Into Time"

"Cult Of Salvation"

"The Abstract Enthroned"

"Cosmic Pessimism"

"Eternal Winter Of Reason"

The tracklisting for the live bonus:

"Red" (King Crimson cover, Live at Roadburn)

"The Scar" (Live at Roadburn)

"Koyaanisqatsi" (Philip Glass cover, Live at Roadburn)

"The Burning Darkness" (Live at Roadburn)

"Daggers Of Black Haze" (Live in Stockholm)

"Death and the Labyrinth" (Live in San Francisco)

"A Stare Bound In Stone" (Live in San Francisco)

"Heroes and Tombs" (Live in San Francisco)

"The Night Eternal" (Live in San Francisco)

“The Fall Into Time” video:

“The Paradox” video:

"Spectre Of Extinction" video:

At The Gates lineup:

Tomas Lindberg Redant - Vocals

Jonas Björler - Bass

Martin Larsson - Guitar

Jonas Stålhammar - Guitar

Adrian Erlandsson - Drums