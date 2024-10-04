AT THE GATES – Terminal Spirit Disease 30th Anniversary Edition Vinyl Available For Preorder

Sweden’s At The Gates formed in 1990 and the Gothenburg based group released 4 highly successful and influential studio albums before the band broke up in 1996. They later reformed in 2007 and have been embarking upon successful and high profile live shows across the globe since, as well as a string of studio releases.

At the Gates developed a unique and pioneering sound in the early ‘90s of intense yet complex & melodic death metal cementing their reputation as one of the forerunners of the European scene - mixing a ferocious blend of distinct melody and brutal riffs into a sound that was extreme yet remained memorably listenable.

Terminal Spirit Disease, the band's third album, was originally released in 1994 and brought in a more streamlined and catchy style to the songwriting over previous efforts, which was further developed and refined on their follow-up studio album, Slaughter Of The Soul.

This edition of Terminal Spirit Disease highlights the 30th anniversary of the album, and is presented on limited orange marble vinyl. Preorder at burningshed.com.

Tracklisting:

Side A

“The Swarm”

“Terminal Spirit Disease”

“And The World Returned”

“Forever Blind”

“The Fevered Circle”

Side B

“The Beautiful Wound”

“All Life Ends” (Live)

“The Burning Darkness” (Live)

“Kingdom Gone” (Live)