At The Movies Featuring SOILWORK, THERION, HAMMERFALL, PRETTY MAIDS And KING DIAMOND Members Cover BOY MEETS GIRL Hit "Waiting For A Star To Fall" (Video)

The At The Movies project - launched by Pretty Maids guitarist Chris Laney due to the COVID-19 pandemic - caught fire over the course of 2020, with many fans asking that the '80s soundtrack covers be made available as digital platform streams, or on CD and vinyl. The project has now kicked off Season 2, as they call it, which will feature movie soundtrack covers from the '90s.

Check out the first shot for 2021, a cover of "Waiting For A Star To Fall" by the pop duo Boy Meets Girl, originally released in 1988 and taken from the 1990 movie Three Men And A Little Lady"

The core At The Movies players are as follows:

Björn "Speed" Strid (Soilwork) - lead vocals

Linnéa Vikström Egg (Therion) - backing vocals

Chris Laney (Pretty Maids) - guitars

Allan Sørensen (Royal Hunt, Pretty Maids) - drums

Morten Sandager (Pretty Maids) - keyboards

Pontus Norgren (HammerFall) - guitars

Pontus Egberg (King Diamond) - bass

Stay tuned for more.