At The Movies Featuring SOILWORK, THERION, HAMMERFALL, PRETTY MAIDS And KING DIAMOND Members Cover "King Of Wishful Thinking" From Pretty Woman Soundtrack (Video)

The At The Movies project - launched by Pretty Maids guitarist Chris Laney due to the COVID-19 pandemic - caught fire over the course of 2020, and project has now moved on to movie soundtrack covers from the '90s. Check out "King Of Wishful Thinking" taken from the 1990´s movie Pretty Woman below.

The core At The Movies players are as follows:

Björn "Speed" Strid (Soilwork) - lead vocals

Linnéa Vikström Egg (Therion) - backing vocals

Chris Laney (Pretty Maids) - guitars

Allan Sørensen (Royal Hunt, Pretty Maids) - drums

Morten Sandager (Pretty Maids) - keyboards

Pontus Norgren (HammerFall) - guitars

Pontus Egberg (King Diamond) - bass

