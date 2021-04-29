At The Movies Featuring SOILWORK, THERION, HAMMERFALL, PRETTY MAIDS And KING DIAMOND Members Cover LONDONBEAT Hit "I've Been Thinking About You" (Video)

The At The Movies project - launched by Pretty Maids guitarist Chris Laney due to the COVID-19 pandemic - caught fire over the course of 2020, and project has now moved on to movie soundtrack covers from the '90s. Check out their take on the Londonbeat hit from 1990, "I've Been Thinking About You", which comes with a message from the At The Movies crew:

"We messed up!! or...Chris did! He thought he had it all down, but now he can't find what movie the song was in. It's a killer track, so we decided to release it anyway and ask for some help. If you find a '90s movie this track is in you will win a CD and get your name on the forthcoming album! If not, you can just enjoy this track as a bonus mistake."

"I´ve Been Thinking About You" was written by Jimmy Chambers, George Chandler, Jimmy Helms, and William Henshall. It was talen from the Londonbeat album In The Bood, released in 1990.

The core At The Movies players are:

Björn "Speed" Strid (Soilwork) - lead / backing vocals

Linnéa Vikström Egg (Therion) - lead / backing vocals

Chris Laney (Pretty Maids) - guitars

Allan Sørensen (Royal Hunt, Pretty Maids) - drums

Morten Sandager (Pretty Maids) - keyboards

Pontus Norgren (HammerFall) - guitars

Pontus Egberg (King Diamond) - bass

Stay tuned for more.