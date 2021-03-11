At The Movies Featuring SOILWORK, THERION, HAMMERFALL, PRETTY MAIDS And KING DIAMOND Members Talk Covering '80s and '90s Pop Hits - "Some Of The Songs Were Tough But So Much Fun To Do" (Video)

The At The Movies project - launched by Pretty Maids guitarist Chris Laney due to the COVID-19 pandemic - caught fire over the course of 2020, and the project has now moved on to movie soundtrack covers from the '90s. The clips below feature the band members discussing how they got involved with the At The Movies and revealing the songs they found the hardest to cover.

The core At The Movies players are:

Björn "Speed" Strid (Soilwork) - lead / backing vocals

Linnéa Vikström Egg (Therion) - lead / backing vocals

Chris Laney (Pretty Maids) - guitars

Allan Sørensen (Royal Hunt, Pretty Maids) - drums

Morten Sandager (Pretty Maids) - keyboards

Pontus Norgren (HammerFall) - guitars

Pontus Egberg (King Diamond) - bass

Check out a few of the covers below.