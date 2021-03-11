At The Movies Featuring SOILWORK, THERION, HAMMERFALL, PRETTY MAIDS And KING DIAMOND Members Talk Covering '80s and '90s Pop Hits - "Some Of The Songs Were Tough But So Much Fun To Do" (Video)
March 11, 2021, an hour ago
The At The Movies project - launched by Pretty Maids guitarist Chris Laney due to the COVID-19 pandemic - caught fire over the course of 2020, and the project has now moved on to movie soundtrack covers from the '90s. The clips below feature the band members discussing how they got involved with the At The Movies and revealing the songs they found the hardest to cover.
The core At The Movies players are:
Björn "Speed" Strid (Soilwork) - lead / backing vocals
Linnéa Vikström Egg (Therion) - lead / backing vocals
Chris Laney (Pretty Maids) - guitars
Allan Sørensen (Royal Hunt, Pretty Maids) - drums
Morten Sandager (Pretty Maids) - keyboards
Pontus Norgren (HammerFall) - guitars
Pontus Egberg (King Diamond) - bass
Check out a few of the covers below.