ATHEIST Teams Up With CYNIC For "Focus And Presence Tour 2023"

Progressive death metal legends, Atheist, are proud to announce they are heading on tour this summer with co-headliners Cynic on the "Focus And Presence Tour 2023".

The North American trek, presented by Pull The Plug Patches, will feature the special 30th anniversary sets celebrating 30 years of Cynic's Focus and Atheist's Piece Of Time, Unquestionable Presence, and Elements releases. The tour will kick off in Austin on June 10 and will make stops in Seattle, Toronto, and Boston before concluding in Greensboro on July 9.

Atheist's Kelly Shaefer comments, "This tour has been something that Paul (Cynic) and I have been talking about in some capacity since we were in our early 20s. It's surreal to share a 30-year milestone together, and this tour will showcase for us a chance to play songs from our first 3 records as a special trilogy anniversary set, including songs not performed live in decades. Two titans of technical progressive metal coming together for a unicorn of a tour....one you will not want to miss!

"I'm also excited to announce that joining me on this tour and beyond will be an all-new lineup of Atheist! These four straight killers of musicians will be alongside me as Atheist heads out with Cynic to celebrate 30 years of our first three albums Piece Of Time, Unquestionable Presence. and turning 30 this year, 1993's Elements!

"We'll be playing tracks from those three albums exclusively in one of the longest sets we've ever done! The set will include several songs that have not been played live in three decades. I've just returned from rehearsals in San Diego with these beasts and joining returning bassist Yoav-Ruiz Feingold (Graviton) and myself to round out Atheist are Dylan Marks (Fermentor/Beekeeper) on drums, Alex Hadaad (Arkaik/Dessiderium) on guitar and Jerry Witunsky (Ancient Death) on guitar.

"I couldn't be more excited to perform this special set with such talented players. They have shown tremendous respect for the music and the attention to detail needed to pull off these songs live. Talk is cheap, right? So be sure to secure your tickets early to the 'Focus And Presence North American Tour 2023' to see for yourself and help us celebrate alongside our brothers in Cynic who will be performing a special 30th Anniversary Set for their release Focus as well. See you on the road!!"

General admission tickets for the tour will be available for purchase this Friday, April 28 at 9 AM, PST/ 12 PM, EST. Purchase tickets here.

Tour dates:

June

10 - Austin, TX - Come and Take it Live

11 - Dallas, TX - Granada Theater

12 - Albuquerque, NM - Launchpad

13 - Mesa, AZ - Nile Theater

14 - San Diego, CA - Brick by Brick

16 - Las Vegas, NV - Backstage Bar

17 - Los Angeles, CA - Teragram Ballroom

19 - Portland, OR - Bossonova Ballroom

20 - Vancouver, BC - Rickshaw Theater

21 - Seattle, WA - El Corazon

23 - Salt Lake City, UT - Soundwell

24 - Denver, CO - Oriental Theater

25 - Lawrence, KS - The Bottleneck

26 - Milwaukee, WI - X-Ray Arcade

27 - Chicago, IL - Reggies

29 - Ft. Wayne, IN - Piere’s

30 - Detroit, MI - Sanctuary

July

1 - Toronto, ON - Lee’s Place

2 - Quebec City, QC - La Source de la Martinière

3 - Montreal, QC - Fairmount Theater

5 - Boston, MA - Middle-East Downstairs

6 - New York, NY - Le Poisson Rouge

7 - Baltimore, MD - Baltimore Soundstage

8 - Richmond, VA - Canal Club

9 - Greensboro, NC - Hangar 1819

Stay tuned as more dates will be announced.