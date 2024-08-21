ATHENA XIX Feat. FABIO LIONE To Release Everflow Part 1: Frames Of Humanity Album In October

2024 is set to be a historic year, especially for Italian cult progressive metallers, Athena XIX: formerly known as Athena, they are reunited with frontman and founding member Fabio Lione, who is also the vocalist of their labelmates Angra among others.

Lione's return marks a new era for the band as they're preparing the release of their much-anticipated fourth studio album, Everflow Part 1: Frames Of Humanity, on October 25 via Reigning Phoenix Music (RPM).

Today, Athena XIX release the new single, "Frames Of Humanity". Stream the song here, and watch a music video below.

Pre-order/pre-save the Everflow Part 1: Frames Of Humanity album here

Everflow Part 1: Frames Of Humanity tracklisting:

"Frames Of Humanity"

"Legacy Of The World"

"The Day We Obscured The Sun"

"The Seed"

"I Wish" feat. Roy Khan

"The Calm Before The Storm"

"What You Most Desire"

"The Conscience Of Everything"

"Where Innocence Disappears"

"Idle Mind"

"Synchrolife"

"Inception"

"The Departure"

"Frames Of Humanity" video:

"The Conscience Of Everything" lyric video:

Originating in 1991, Athena released their most successful album to date, A New Religion?, in 1998 - still recognized and appropriately rewarded as the best prog metal album of an Italian band ever. The original band members finally reunited in 2019 - after several lineup changes and a hiatus - writing new songs which will be released in October via Reigning Phoenix Music (RPM).

Athena XIX are:

Fabio Lione - vocals

Simone Pellegrini - guitars

Gabriele Guidi - keyboards

Alessio Sabella - bass

Matteo Amoroso - drums

(Band photo - Damiano Tarantino)