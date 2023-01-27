ATREYU Unveils Cathartic New Single "Drowning"; Music Video

Never ones to shy away from wearing emotions on their sleeves, prolific rockers Atreyu have unleashed a brand new single, “Drowning”. Stream the single here, and watch a music video below.

The track delivers massive breakdowns, catchy hooks, and soaring performances. The cathartic subject matter sees the group battling through individual struggles with depression and feeling overwhelmed by life itself, but ultimately finding healing from the honest expression of those feelings.

Commenting on the meaning behind “Drowning," the band shares, “To the five of us, this song is audio anti-depressants. Much like everyone does, the five of us have experienced waves of depression, anxiety, and fear in vastly different ways. This song is about feeling buried. We have found comfort in simply communicating those feelings with each other, and hope you will arrive in a similar place when listening. This song is for all of us.”

In contrast to its heavy message, Atreyu shares a perfectly jocular music video for “Drowning” that will have you running for the local pool to shake off those existential blues.

After touring heavily in North America for the last two years in support of their latest album Baptize, Atreyu will kick off their European and UK trek with Bullet For My Valentine and Jinjer on Sunday, January 29.

(Photo - Dennis Larance)