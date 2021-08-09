ATROCITY To Release Limited 30th Anniversary Gatefold Vinyl Edition Of Hallucinations Album; Now Available For Pre-Order
German death metallers Atrocity will release 30th Anniversary a limited gatefold vinyl edition of their Hallucinations album on October 8th. It will be available in ox blood red, white, or clear vinyl. It is available for pre-order here.
Tracklisting:
Side A:
"Deep In Your Subconscious"
"Life Is A Long And Silent River"
"Fatal Step"
"Hallucinations"
Side B:
"Defeated Intellect"
"Abyss Of Addiction"
"Hold Out (To The End)"
"Last Temptation"