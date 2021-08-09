ATROCITY To Release Limited 30th Anniversary Gatefold Vinyl Edition Of Hallucinations Album; Now Available For Pre-Order

German death metallers Atrocity will release 30th Anniversary a limited gatefold vinyl edition of their Hallucinations album on October 8th. It will be available in ox blood red, white, or clear vinyl. It is available for pre-order here.

Tracklisting:

Side A:

"Deep In Your Subconscious"

"Life Is A Long And Silent River"

"Fatal Step"

"Hallucinations"

Side B:

"Defeated Intellect"

"Abyss Of Addiction"

"Hold Out (To The End)"

"Last Temptation"