ATTACKER Release "Spiritual Warfare" Single Featuring Vocalist SKI

New Jersey metallers, Attacker, have just released a brand new single, “Spiritual Warfare”, exclusively via their Bandcamp page. The new song features new vocalist Ski, formerly of Deadly Blessing and Faith Factor.

According to drummer Mike Sabatini, ”We were originally going to have Ski as special guest vocalist for the single but after some positive feedback about the combination of Ski and the band, we decided to get working on new material. This infusion of new blood has really gotten the creative juices flowing! We recorded & mixed the new song at Bandmother Recording, our in-house Studio.”

The band's plan is to get a new album together and recorded by years end for an early 2022 release and hoping things open up for the live shows that the bands and the fans miss greatly.

You can buy the new tune “Spiritual Warfare” here.

Spiritual Warfare by Attacker

Attacker is:

Mike Benetatos - Guitar

Jon Hasselbrink - Guitar

Brian Smith - Bass

Mike Sabatini - Drums

Ski - Vocals