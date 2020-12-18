ATTILA CSIHAR Announces First Ever Virtual Performance As Part Of Azimuth Festival This Sunday; MAYHEM Limited Edition Life Eternal EP Picture Disc Out Now

Attila Csihar will perform his first ever livestream as part of Azimuth Festival, an exclusive virtual event set to take place on Sunday, December 20 and Monday, December 21.

Described as "an odyssey through the space-time continuum, awakening consciousness and understanding of what it means to be human in the context of the universe," the near 24-hour virtual encounter will explore art, music, new economics, spaceflight, planetary health, and the metaverse. Azimuth brings together artists, thinkers, and builders for a mental expedition across humanity's relationship with technology and capital.

Csihar will perform alongside electro duo Dopplereffekt, Cryborg, and many others. Don't miss this one-of-a-kind experience. Find tickets and further info here.

In related news, Mayhem's limited-edition Life Eternal EP is out now via Csihar's Saturnus Productions.

Initially released in 2008 and now available as a limited picture disc with artwork by Daniele Valeriani, Life Eternal is a documentation of Csihar's first journey to Bergen, Norway in 1993. Taken from tapes Csihar made during the vocal recording sessions of the now legendary De Mysteriis Dom Sathanas full-length, Life Eternal's five tracks are rough, studio mixes from the record and feature varying vocal styles from Csihar, as well as the drum intro of "Funeral Fog" that was cut from the final release.

Order yours today, here

Life Eternal EP tracklisting:

"Cursed In Eternity"

"Pagan Fears"

"Freezing Moon"

"Funeral Fog"

"Life Eternal"

Additionally, Csihar recently launched his own brand of CBD oil: Attila's Life Eternal.

CBD (cannabidiol) oil is a type of cannabinoid, which are the chemicals naturally found in marijuana plants. CBD however doesn't create a "high" effect or any form of intoxication that's caused by another cannabinoid, known as THC. Csihar, a long-time marijuana smoker, noticed the positive effects of the oil during the onset of the global pandemic. "I had a bit of a long break from not smoking weed since this COVID-19 misery broke out," he recalls, "and I've been using only CBD since then. I first tried CBD a couple of years ago and learned a lot about the effects of it on physical and mental health. It helps my sleeping, reduces anxiety, and stress, and it just feels good in general without having any psychic affect - you don't get high or anything. I can still enjoy the benefits of cannabis without losing my focus or getting lazy."

Attila's Life Eternal is 100% natural and was partially harvested by Csihar himself."It was so amazing and beautiful to be part of it. Our medical cannabis is made from carefully selected seeds and they are planted in a special way. It is extremely important to have special medical cannabis plants which have almost zero THC content but are full of the rest of the good ingredients.

"I'm not that super healthy guy," he continues, "but even when I used to do drugs, I always took lots of extra vitamins like calcium and magnesium to reduce the damage on my body. I've always believed in keeping balance in life in general. If you poison yourself, it's good to give something to the other side as well; to balance it out. I know that CBD is a very good thing for your whole system in general. Don't die sick; die healthy!"

Attila's Life Eternal 6.66% CBD oil is available now and limited to 666 exclusive, hand-numbered packages. For ordering options, visit Saturnus Productions here.