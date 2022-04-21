AUDIO REIGN To Takeover BraveWords’ Facebook And Instagram!

Audio Reign will be taking over the BraveWords Facebook and Instagram Reels to take you behind the songs on their recently released International Deluxe Edition of their Debut Album which features the radio hit single "Angel”.

Lead vocalist Jake Fleming sits down on video and shares the inspiration behind all the songs on the debut album. Jake added, “The album tracks are full of both happiness & darkness. To dig deep, focusing on each song and revisiting the original feelings can be quite confronting.”

Every day from April 22 through May 5, Audio Reign will post short video clips to the BraveWords Facebook and Instagram Reels. Make sure you are following BraveWords at Facebook and Instagram.