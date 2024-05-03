AUGUST BURNS RED Announce Announce Christmas Burns Red 2024

Grammy-nominated, Lancaster five-piece August Burns Red - JB Brubaker [lead guitar], Brent Rambler [rhythm guitar], Matt Greiner [drums], Jake Luhrs [vocals], and Dustin Davidson [bass] - are pleased to announce the 2024 edition of their annual Christmas Burns Red extravaganza.

Christmas Burns Red 2024 is set for December 13 and 14 at Freedom Hall at the Lancaster Country Convention Center in downtown Lancaster, PA. Tickets, VIP packages, and hotel packages will all be on sale immediately, here. The rest of the CBR V lineup will be revealed in due course.

"We can't believe that 2024 is the fifth year of Christmas Burns Red! This has become the highlight of our year, and we're planning on making CBR V the best one yet," the band says. "We'll be playing a different headline set each night, with one of the two being a 15-year anniversary celebration of our album Constellations. Mark your calendars and we'll see you in Lancaster this December!"

August Burns Red will embark on a short but sweet tour in May, dubbed Spring Fling 2024. Fuming Mouth will support.

The band will also appear at Welcome to Rockville and Sonic Temple. All dates are below.

"We can't wait to hit the road with our new pals in Fuming Mouth for a handful of shows in May," the band says. "It will be great to get back to some cities we haven't played in years, and to play a few killer festivals along the way. See ya this spring!"

Dates:

May

9 - Daytona Beach, FL - Welcome to Rockville Festival*

10 - Birmingham, AL - Iron City

11 - Dothan, AL - The Plant

13 - Columbia, SC - The Senate

14 - Lexington, KY - Manchester Music Hall

15 - Chattanooga, TN - The Signal

16 - Columbus, OH - Sonic Temple Festival*

* Festival Dates