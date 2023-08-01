AUGUST BURNS RED Announce Rescue + Restore 10th Anniversary Tour

Grammy-nominated Lancaster five-piece August Burns Red - JB Brubaker [lead guitar], Brent Rambler [rhythm guitar], Matt Greiner [drums], Jake Luhrs [vocals], and Dustin Davidson [bass] - will embark on the Rescue & Restore 10th Anniversary Tour. The North American tour kicks off November 10 in Worcester, Massachusetts and runs through December 9 in the band's hometown of Lancaster, Pennsylvania. All dates are below.

The band will perform the Rescue & Restore album in full in each night, along with other fan faves and classics. Brand Of Sacrifice, Spite, and Crystal Lake will serve as support.

VIP tickets are available immediately here. The package includes a meet and greet with the band, photo opportunity, autograph opportunity, an unreleased "Spirit Breaker (Reprise)" 7" record”, VIP laminate, and early entry/access to merch in venues that allow.

The general on-sale is set for Friday, August 4 at 10am local time. Get tickets here.

"Rescue & Restore was a pivotal album for ABR," the band says. "It was the first album where we really started to experiment and explore different instruments and textures that we’d never used before. After 10 records and 20 years as a band, this album is still one of our proudest moments collectively. We are so grateful for the opportunity to play the entire record every night on tour and to showcase songs we've never performed live before. This tour is going to special. We'll see you in November and December!"

The annual Christmas Burns Red festival - tickets and VIP packages are available here - will find the band performing Rescue & Restore on December 8 and a 20-Year Anniversary set on Saturday, December 9. The Christmas Burns Red lineup will be announce shortly, but Brand of Sacrifice, Spite, and Crystal Lake will be performing on December 8.

Tour dates:

November

10 - Worcester, MA - The Palladium

11 - Montreal, QC - L'Olympia

12 - London, ON - London Music Hall

14 - Fort Wayne, IN - Piere's

16 - Nashville, TN - Marathon Music Works

17 - Atlanta, GA - Masquerade

18 - Orlando, FL - House of Blues

20 - Fayetteville, AR - JJ's Live

21 - Dallas, TX - The Factory

22 - Austin, TX - Emo's

24 - Tempe, AZ - Marquee

25 - Anaheim, CA - House of Blues

27 - Sacramento, CA - Ace Of Spades

28 - Los Angeles, CA - The Belasco

29 - Las Vegas, NV - Brooklyn Bowl

30 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex

December

2 - Denver, CO - The Fillmore

4 - Minneapolis, MN - The Fillmore

5 - Chicago, IL - Radius

6 - Cincinnati, OH - Bogarts

8 - Lancaster, PA -Christmas Burns Red

9 - Lancaster, PA - Christmas Burns Red

ABR released Death Below on March 24, via SharpTone Records. Get it here.

Death Below tracklisting:

"Premonition"

"The Cleansing"

"Ancestry" (Feat. Jesse Leach)

"Tightrope" (Feat. Jason Richardson)

"Fool's Gold in the Bear Trap"

"Backfire"

"Revival"

"Sevink"

"Dark Divide"

"Deadbolt"

"The Abyss" (Feat. JT Cavey)

"Reckoning" (Feat. Spencer Chamberlain)

"Reckoning" lyric video:

"Ancestry" video:

"Backfire" video: