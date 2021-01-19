AUGUST BURNS RED Drop Animated Video For New Song "Standing In The Storm"

August Burns Red - JB Brubaker (lead guitar), Brent Rambler (rhythm guitar), Matt Greiner (drums), Jake Luhrs (lead vocals), and Dustin Davidson (bass) - are starting 2021 off strong. The Lancaster-based band has just dropped the animated video for a brand new song, "Standing In The Storm". Watch below.

"'Standing In The Storm' is a song about fighting for something important to you, and enduring the hardships that come with that fight," says Brubaker. "We had a lot of fun with this track and I'm pumped on how it came out."

ABR's latest full-length, Guardians, is out now through Fearless Records. The album debuted at #1 on the Billboard Hard Music Albums chart, the Rock Albums chart, and the Vinyl Albums chart upon release.