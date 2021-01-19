AUGUST BURNS RED Drop Animated Video For New Song "Standing In The Storm"

January 19, 2021, 11 minutes ago

AUGUST BURNS RED Drop Animated Video For New Song "Standing In The Storm"

August Burns Red - JB Brubaker (lead guitar), Brent Rambler (rhythm guitar), Matt Greiner (drums), Jake Luhrs (lead vocals), and Dustin Davidson (bass) - are starting 2021 off strong. The Lancaster-based band has just dropped the animated video for a brand new song, "Standing In The Storm". Watch below.

"'Standing In The Storm' is a song about fighting for something important to you, and enduring the hardships that come with that fight," says Brubaker. "We had a lot of fun with this track and I'm pumped on how it came out."

ABR's latest full-length, Guardians, is out now through Fearless Records. The album debuted at #1 on the Billboard Hard Music Albums chart, the Rock Albums chart, and the Vinyl Albums chart upon release.



