AUGUST BURNS RED Launch Lyric Video For "Reckoning" Feat. UNDEROATH's SPENCER CHAMBERLAIN

Grammy-nominated Lancaster five-piece August Burns Red - JB Brubaker [lead guitar], Brent Rambler [rhythm guitar], Matt Greiner [drums], Jake Luhrs [vocals], and Dustin Davidson [bass] - have shared "Reckoning", a song from Death Below, which arrives March 24 via SharpTone Records. Watch the lyric video below.

"'Reckoning' is an eight-minute journey that concludes our new album, Death Below," says Brubaker. "It was one of the last songs we wrote for the album and is taken over the top by the haunting guest vocal appearance by our friend Spencer Chamberlain from Underoath. We don't typically like to share the album closer before our records come out but we're just so pumped on this track and had to make an exception this time."

Death Below tracklisting:

"Premonition"

"The Cleansing"

"Ancestry" (Feat. Jesse Leach)

"Tightrope" (Feat. Jason Richardson)

"Fool's Gold in the Bear Trap"

"Backfire"

"Revival"

"Sevink"

"Dark Divide"

"Deadbolt"

"The Abyss" (Feat. JT Cavey)

"Reckoning" (Feat. Spencer Chamberlain)

"Reckoning" lyric video:

"Ancestry" video:

"Backfire" video:

ABR are currently on the road on the 20 Year Anniversary Tour, during which they will play material off all nine of their albums as they hit North America.

The first leg of the tour kicked off on February 15 in Silver Spring, MD and runs through March 14 in Charlotte, NC. The second leg launches on April 13 in Philadelphia, PA and wraps on May 12 in Quebec in Canada. The tour marks the first time the band has played Canada since 2019. The support acts are The Devil Wears Prada, and Scottish band Bleed From Within, who are touring the U.S. for the first time. The bands will appear on both legs of the tour. VIP packages are on sale right now and include an exclusive, 200+ page photo book that spans each year of ABR's entire career.