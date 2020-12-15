AUGUST BURNS RED Share Cover Of SYSTEM OF A DOWN's "Chop Suey!"; Visualizer

August Burns Red - JB Brubaker (lead guitar), Brent Rambler (rhythm guitar), Matt Greiner (drums), Jake Luhrs (lead vocals), and Dustin Davidson (bass) - have been playing System Of A Down's "Chop Suey!" before taking the stage at their always-packed live shows for several years now.

Today, the band has dropped its cover of the song. They have put a very ABR spin on the beloved '00s track. The original video for "Chop Suey!" just crossed a billionn views, so there's no time like the present for this cover to arrive.

"After years of playing 'Chop Suey!' over the PA system right before we took the stage at our shows, we decided to take a crack at the song ourselves," says Brubaker. "This is truly one of the most legendary rock/metal songs of all time and it was so much fun to cover. I'm especially proud of our singer Jake and our bassist Dustin. We haven't done much clean singing in our music and this song showcases our vocalists in a whole new way."

ABR's latest full-length, Guardians, is out now through Fearless Records. The band recently shared its cover of Mariah Carey's holiday classic "All I Want For Christmas Is You".