AUGUST BURNS RED Share Reimagined Version Of "Extinct by Instinct (Reprise)"; Audio

August Burns Red - JB Brubaker (lead guitar), Brent Rambler (rhythm guitar), Matt Greiner (drums), Jake Luhrs (lead vocals), and Dustin Davidson (bass) - continue to excite their thoroughly invested fanbase by sharing new songs. The Lancaster-based band has just dropped the reimagined version of "Extinct by Instinct (Reprise)". Listen below.

The original version with vocals and lyrics appears on 2020's Guardians, which debuted at #1 on the Billboard Hard Music Albums chart, the Rock Albums chart, and the Vinyl Albums chart upon release. This version of the song has been stripped down and re-envisioned by the band.

Stay tuned for more from ABR very soon.