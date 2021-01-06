AUGUST BURNS RED Singer JAKE LUHRS Opens YourLife Gym

Two-time Grammy nominated singer Jake Luhrs of Lancaster metal band, August Burns Red, opened YourLife Gym, the very first gym to incorporate both mental and physical fitness in one, last fall. The opening of the gym has been profiled by Psychology Today, Lancaster's LNP, Central PA Business Journal, ABC News, and more.

YourLife is located at 2301 Harrisburg Pike, Lancaster, PA, 17601.

YourLife Gym aims to help the community of Lancaster and its individuals get into shape in all areas of their lives.

YourLife Gym advocates a healthier lifestyle by pairing physical exercise with mental health classes and a positive atmosphere to help patrons build a joyful and more productive life.

YourLife Gym offers top tier fitness equipment, personal touch, mental health discussion classes, dietitians, physical therapy, and the "War Room."

Luhrs started YourLife Gym after seeing the ramifications of COVID-19. Lost jobs, social injustices, and people being stripped of their daily routines and comfort zones created so much mental distress, and he wanted to do something that helped people in all aspects of their lives. He also founded the HeartSupport non-profit 10 years ago.