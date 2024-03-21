AUSTIN MEADE Shares New Version Of “Blackout” Feat. DANNY WORSNOP Of ASKING ALEXANDRIA

Texas native, Austin Meade shares a new version of his killer single, “Blackout” - this time featuring Danny Worsnop, vocalist of Asking Alexandria. Listen to the track here and below.

Meade continues to establish himself as story-driven with a passion for cinematic narratives and "Blackout" showcases a more modern rock sound compared to past hits from the outspoken singer / songwriter.

Commenting on the new version, Meade had this to share: "Touring more heavily in the rock and metal scene over the last four years led me to listen to a lot of other bands we shared bills and festivals with. I’ve seen Asking Alexandria’s name all over the place and dug in. Hearing Danny’s voice reminded us of a badass rockin’ and chain smokin' Aretha Franklin. The soul and grit he brings are energetically unique. Turns out he happened to know a lot of folks in our friend circle and just moved to Nashville while we were there. The universe laid timing and opportunity in front of us; plus Danny liked what we had originally with 'Blackout'. With his help, we added more energy and a bigger ending - really finding the next level into this song.”

Catch Austin Meade live in concert at the following shows:

March

23 - Adkins, TX - Texas Pride Barbeque

26 - Columbus, OH - The Basement

27 - Joliet, IL - The Forge

28 - Madison, WI - The Annex at The Red Zone

29 - Chicago, IL - Cubby Bear

30 - Flint, MI - Machine Shop

April

6 - Alvin, TX - Big Axe Bar and Grill

11 - Baton Rouge, LA - Chelsea's Live

18 - Destin, FL - Club LA

19 - Tampa, FL - Amalie Arena

20 - Orlando, FL - Central Florida Fairgrounds (WJRR Earthday Birthday)

24 - Charlottesville, VA - Southern Cafe

25 - Richmond, VA - The National

May

1 - Raleigh, NC - The Pour House Music Hall

9 - Birmingham, AL - Saturn

11 - Daytona Beach, FL - Welcome To Rockville