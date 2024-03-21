AUSTIN MEADE Shares New Version Of “Blackout” Feat. DANNY WORSNOP Of ASKING ALEXANDRIA

March 21, 2024, an hour ago

news austin meade danny worsnop asking alexandria hard rock

Texas native, Austin Meade shares a new version of his killer single, “Blackout” - this time featuring Danny Worsnop, vocalist of Asking Alexandria. Listen to the track here and below.

Meade continues to establish himself as story-driven with a passion for cinematic narratives and "Blackout" showcases a more modern rock sound compared to past hits from the outspoken singer / songwriter.

Commenting on the new version, Meade had this to share: "Touring more heavily in the rock and metal scene over the last four years led me to listen to a lot of other bands we shared bills and festivals with. I’ve seen Asking Alexandria’s name all over the place and dug in. Hearing Danny’s voice reminded us of a badass rockin’ and chain smokin' Aretha Franklin. The soul and grit he brings are energetically unique. Turns out he happened to know a lot of folks in our friend circle and just moved to Nashville while we were there. The universe laid timing and opportunity in front of us; plus Danny liked what we had originally with 'Blackout'. With his help, we added more energy and a bigger ending - really finding the next level into this song.”

Catch Austin Meade live in concert at the following shows:

March
23 - Adkins, TX - Texas Pride Barbeque
26 - Columbus, OH - The Basement
27 - Joliet, IL - The Forge
28 - Madison, WI - The Annex at The Red Zone
29 - Chicago, IL - Cubby Bear
30 - Flint, MI - Machine Shop

April
6 - Alvin, TX - Big Axe Bar and Grill
11 - Baton Rouge, LA - Chelsea's Live
18 - Destin, FL - Club LA 
19 - Tampa, FL - Amalie Arena
20 - Orlando, FL - Central Florida Fairgrounds (WJRR Earthday Birthday)
24 - Charlottesville, VA - Southern Cafe
25 - Richmond, VA - The National

May
1 - Raleigh, NC - The Pour House Music Hall
9 - Birmingham, AL - Saturn
11 - Daytona Beach, FL - Welcome To Rockville

 


