AUSTIN MEADE Shares New Version Of “Blackout” Feat. DANNY WORSNOP Of ASKING ALEXANDRIA
March 21, 2024, an hour ago
Texas native, Austin Meade shares a new version of his killer single, “Blackout” - this time featuring Danny Worsnop, vocalist of Asking Alexandria. Listen to the track here and below.
Meade continues to establish himself as story-driven with a passion for cinematic narratives and "Blackout" showcases a more modern rock sound compared to past hits from the outspoken singer / songwriter.
Commenting on the new version, Meade had this to share: "Touring more heavily in the rock and metal scene over the last four years led me to listen to a lot of other bands we shared bills and festivals with. I’ve seen Asking Alexandria’s name all over the place and dug in. Hearing Danny’s voice reminded us of a badass rockin’ and chain smokin' Aretha Franklin. The soul and grit he brings are energetically unique. Turns out he happened to know a lot of folks in our friend circle and just moved to Nashville while we were there. The universe laid timing and opportunity in front of us; plus Danny liked what we had originally with 'Blackout'. With his help, we added more energy and a bigger ending - really finding the next level into this song.”
Catch Austin Meade live in concert at the following shows:
March
23 - Adkins, TX - Texas Pride Barbeque
26 - Columbus, OH - The Basement
27 - Joliet, IL - The Forge
28 - Madison, WI - The Annex at The Red Zone
29 - Chicago, IL - Cubby Bear
30 - Flint, MI - Machine Shop
April
6 - Alvin, TX - Big Axe Bar and Grill
11 - Baton Rouge, LA - Chelsea's Live
18 - Destin, FL - Club LA
19 - Tampa, FL - Amalie Arena
20 - Orlando, FL - Central Florida Fairgrounds (WJRR Earthday Birthday)
24 - Charlottesville, VA - Southern Cafe
25 - Richmond, VA - The National
May
1 - Raleigh, NC - The Pour House Music Hall
9 - Birmingham, AL - Saturn
11 - Daytona Beach, FL - Welcome To Rockville