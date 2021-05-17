AUSTIN TAFT Reveals "Just Above Zero" Lyric Video

Progressive metal artist Austin Taft has released a video for his song "Just Above Zero". The track is from his album Skeletons which will be issued on CD on May 28th 2021.

Austin commented: "In my view, songs should reward the listener for listening to the whole thing. If the listener hears one minute of a song and wouldn't miss much in the way of new information by skipping the rest, it feels like a missed opportunity. So with that philosophy in mind, this song (and the album it is sourced from) aims to be exciting, challenging and unpredictable. The lyrics are about how frequently opportunities to improve situations for humankind seem to be squandered, whether at the ballot box or otherwise."

Skeletons artwork and tracklisting:

"Skeletons"

"Endless Sky"

"A Winning Strategy"

"The Ladder"

"Diminishing Returns (All Around)"

"Just Above Zero"

"The Line"

"Unraveling"

"The Road To Happiness"

Pre-orders can be placed now at this location.