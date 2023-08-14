Australia's ELM STREET To Release The Great Tribulation Album In October; "Take The Night" Music Video Streaming

Following an ambitious multi-year tour that saw the band bring their heavy metal power to Europe, Canada and the US, the Australian heavy metal band, Elm Street, finally returns with their third studio album, The Great Tribulation. The album will be released as CD Digipak, Ltd. Vinyl LP and Digital formats on October 27 via Massacre Records, the pre-sale is now available, here.

A soundtrack for troubled times, or a charred mirror reflecting the state of the world today, The Great Tribulation provides commentary on the darker side of life, and pairs it with the band's most ambitious and hard-hitting music to date. While Elm Street's first two albums, Barbed Wire Metal and Knock 'Em Out... With A Metal Fist, have both been revered as modern classics by fans of traditional-flavoured heavy metal, The Great Tribulation seeks to take the template set by the two albums preceding it, and amplifies it by several notches, resulting in the band's most powerful, complex, and heavy performances recorded to date. Everything about The Great Tribulation encapsulates a band at the peak of their powers, Elm Street have left no stone un-turned in expressing their diverse musical palette, resulting in a wide-ranging collection of songs that stand tall individually, but extremely powerful as a collective unit.

Give ear, as today the band is premiering a music video for their first single, "Take The Night". At just over 2 minutes long, it's the shortest and most direct song the band has produced to date, without sacrificing any of the trademark power and fretboard fireworks they are known for.

A thundering introduction by the rhythm section of Tomislav Perkovic and Nick Ivkovic give way to Aaron Adie's catchy soaring guitar lead, the song's repeating hook, before vocalist Ben Batres enters the fray and tells a classic tale of someone looking for action late at night, but with a twist: Is the protagonist the hunter, or are they the hunted? You decide.



"The song was written at the very start of the writing sessions, and is a throwback to simple, catchy, party metal anthems we've all grown up enjoying.“ The band comments. "No doubt this will be an instant favourite with fans and casual listeners alike, 'Take The Night' is a slight departure from our previous material, yet sounds 100% Elm Street. An obvious choice as a first taste of The Great Tribulation."

Watch the video below.

Album number three from the thunder from down under may be well received by old fans and new alike and will set a very high benchmark for what to expect in the future. If you are a fan of classic powerhouses like Helloween, Judas Priest, Hammerfall, or Manowar, get ready for the ride of your life!

The Great Tribulation was recorded at Melbourne's legendary Sing Sing Studios, in fact, may be one of the last albums recorded in its current location. Luke Cincotta (Airbourne, The Amity Affliction, Butterfly Effect, Karnivool, Northlane) was the master behind the recording desk, and German legend Michael Mainx (Toxpack, Tankard, Destruction) mixed the album. The striking front cover was painted by Andreas Marschall (Kreator, In Flames, Sodom, Blind Guardian), and the album design and additional artwork provided by Dark Prince Graphix.

The Great Tribulation tracklisting:

"Seven Sirens"

"Take The Night"

"The Price Of War"

"If Provoked, Will Strike"

"Behind The Eyes Of Evil"

"The Last Judgement"

"The Darker Side Of Blue"

"A State Of Fear"

"Take The Night" video:

Lineup:

Ben Batres - Vocals, Rhythm Guitar

Aaron Adie - Lead Guitar

Nick Ivkovic - Bass Guitar

Tomislav Perkovic – Drums