Australia's LORD Release Complete Pro-Shot Live At ProgPower XVII Show On YouTube

Australian metallers LORD have checked in with the following update:

"Friends! Due to a number of factors which ultimately made little sense for the band, we have made the decision to remove our show for LORD - Live at ProgPower USA XVII from Vimeo where it was being hosted exclusively.

We’ll spare you the details but long story short, it was not viable to continue hosting on the platform and unfortunately there were no alternatives that we wished to use.

So what now? Well, we're uploading the entire show onto YouTube to be accessible for free, indefinitely. It’s been a few years since release and we know that there are a lot of people who have still not seen the full show. If you’re not already subscribed to our channel, follow this link.

We’re excited to be launching it on our YouTube channel and have everyone get the opportunity to watch it.

While this is great news for many, there will be a number of you who have previously purchased the show on Vimeo and we want to make sure that we acknowledge this.

For those who have previously bought the show, send us a DM to show us your purchase, and we’ll hook you up with a AUD$20 voucher for anything available on the store. It’s our way of saying thank you and acknowledging the impact of the decision that we have made.

Finally! Before we wrap things up we have a VERY limited number of CDs left from this release here. If you don’t own the CD yet (remember, its one of the releases on the Bingo card!) then you can pick up either an autographed or non-autographed CD from our store. Only 500 of these were printed and contain 3 bonus tracks.

If you want to get an unsigned copy, use the code PPUSA and get 15% off that particular version.

Reach out if you have any questions and we look forward to sharing LORD - Live at ProgPower USA XVII on YouTube.

Thanks for your support as always and being part of our inner circle. Cheers!"

Setlist:

"The Dreaming"

"Freedom"

"Netherlife (Black Roses Die)"

"Set in Stone"

"Redemption"

"Tarranno del Mar"

"Resurrection"

"The Legend of Huma"

"Through the Fire"

"Footsteps in the Sand"

"Creeping Death"