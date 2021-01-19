Australia's Rage To Premier METALLICA Special This Saturday; Video Preview

This Saturday, nothing else matters because we’re celebrating 40 years of Metallica with one hell of a rage special, reports Lucy Forbes for ABC News.

Formed in 1981 by vocalist and guitarist James Hetfield and drummer Lars Ulrich, the L.A. band began generating local attention after the release of their 1982 debut single "Hit The Lights". Live shows, a studio album and a growing underground metal fanbase followed before their second and third albums, 1984’s Ride The Lightning and 1986’s Master Of Puppets, reached the Billboard top 100 and broke them into the mainstream.

Since then, the metal juggernauts have well and truly cemented themselves as one of the world’s most successful and influential rock and heavy metal groups – releasing another seven studio albums, achieving multi-platinum status, topping charts around the globe, earning numerous top nods including nine Grammy Awards, an induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, as well as a spot in the Guinness Book of World Records as the first act to ever perform on all seven continents.

Over the years, Metallica have hosted rage many times, first appearing on the show exactly 30 years ago this year. And now, to celebrate one of rage’s earliest alumn’s hitting their four-decade milestone as a band, we’re playing the best of their hostings from 1991, 1996 and 2004, plus a whole heap of music videos and live footage from the vault.

Tune in to the rage Metallica special Saturday January 23 from 11 AM, and again from 12:20 AM on ABC TV. Check out a video preview here.