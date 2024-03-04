Australia's STORM THE CROWN Release Debut Music Video "Neon"

Hailing from Adelaide, South Australia, Storm The Crown (STC) has erupted onto stages and streaming platforms worldwide with their debut EP, Valleys.

Wearing their collective hearts on their sleeves, the band features members from respected and influential hardcore and metal acts such as Paradise Burning, Closed Casket, Asphalt Kisses, Before Clear Skies, Within In My Hands, In The Name Of Deceit, and Settle For Nothing. STC proudly embraces the revival of the "Adelaide Sound", drawing inspiration from legendary acts like I Killed The Prom Queen, Day Of Contempt, Shot Point Blank, and Double Dragon.

Storm The Crown recently wrapped up filming their debut music video for the track "Neon," directed by the award-winning cinematographer Brad Gilbertson. This achievement comes on the heels of their acclaimed performances at events like the Beer And BBQ fest and Heavy SA, showcasing their rising prominence in the metal scene.

Storm The Crown stands out with their distinctive classic metalcore sound, delving into themes such as addiction, overcoming depression, and navigating family illness - subjects that resonate profoundly in the year 2024. Currently in the creative throes of their follow-up to Valleys.