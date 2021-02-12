Australia's THE MERCY KILLS Release Debut EP; New Single / Video "Fall" Streaming

New Rule is the debut EP by Melbourne dirty / sleaze rock band The Mercy Kills. Written and produced in 2010, this five-track release has strong elements of the four members influences, with elements of post-punk, grunge and rock 'n' roll. TMK are proud that it stands strong, alongside the music they have produced over the ten years since.

Initially New Rule was only available as a short run of CDs and was never officially released. The band have always felt this as a thorn in their side and are now happy to see it released today (February 12th) via Golden Robot Records.

"Fall" is the post-punk inspired song is about trying to keep in control of your life, while things feel like they are falling apart around you. This high energy track has always been a favourite between the band members and is still relevant to them today.

Mix two parts dirty rock with two parts sleaze punk and you get a four shot cocktail called The Mercy Kills featuring Mark E (vocals, guitar), Jen X Costello (bass, vocals), Nathalie Gellé (guitar, vocals) and Josh Black (drums). Their tastes in music, the desire to write great songs and blast out a killer live show were the key factors shared by this four-piece outfit. The Mercy Kills took their name from a line in The Rocky Horror Picture Show, "It was a mercy killing".

Tracklist:

"I Wanna"

"New Rule"

"So Many Times"

"Fall" (2020 remastered)

"Go"