Australian Rockers AUDIO REIGN Announce Global Live VR Experience Streamed By Netgigs

Australian rockers, Audio Reign, announce their live virtual reality, VR, live stream by Netgigs on July 18. Join the boys as they get set to unleash their explosive brand new single "Relentless" to the world. Pre-save the new single here.

This very special Sunday afternoon event will be held at Crown and Anchor in Adelaide South Australia. For more information or to watch the VR live stream, head here.

Live Stream Times:

Sydney, 7/18 4 PM

Adelaide, 7/18 3:30 PM

London, 7/18 7 AM

Los Angeles 7/17 11 PM

“With the release of our new single, we wanted to do something different, something special that hadn’t been done before. A live VR show was the answer and the only company that we could trust to make this happen was Netgigs.” - Jake Fleming, Audio Reign

“First there were live events. Simple. Turn up and enjoy. But if your favorite event is not in your home town, you would miss out. Then came live streaming which made it possible to see an event, live, from anywhere on the planet with the internet and that feels like being at that live event, but like looking through a window. Netgigs is now ushering in Virtual Reality (VR) with simple headsets to deliver the incredible experience of being at a live music concert as it happens, wherever it happens. Not like watching TV, but an immersive experience as close as possible to feel like you are in the action not watching it from afar. You can enjoy the show from the front row being a part of the live crowd and can even be on stage with your favorite artist!” - Philip Vafiadis, Netgigs Chairman-Elect

Audio Reign is:

Ashley Lovett (bass/backing vocals)

Jake Fleming (vocals/rhythm guitar)

Alek Dyrynda (lead guitar)

Dieter Schoell (drums/backing vocals)