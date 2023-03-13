Australian Speed Thrashers LIVEWIRE Release "Attack! Attack! Attack!" Video

March 13, 2023, an hour ago

Australian Speed Thrashers LIVEWIRE Release "Attack! Attack! Attack!" Video

"Attack! Attack! Attack!’ is the latest single from Sydney, Australia’s LiveWire. Thrashtastic and fast paced, the song captures the magic of the classic era of thrash metal, while injecting a speed laden, modern sound with unlimited energy. 

Officially formed in 2019, LiveWire have released numerous singles while playing countless shows in their home country, including noteworthy festivals Legions Of Steel, Churches Of Steel, Steel Assassins and Shredfest. They released their debut album, Under Attack, in April of 2022. 

Tracklisting:

"Attack! Attack! Attack!" 
"A Cold Day In Hell" 
"Conqueror" 
"Insecticide" 
"Midnight Sun" 
"Solace In Escape" 
"Lockjaw Deathroll" 

For further details, visit LiveWire on Facebook.

 



