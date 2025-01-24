Australia’s GHOSTSEEKER Announces Divergence Album; First Single Streaming

Emerging from the competitive Australian heavy music scene, modern metal act GhostSeeker took the metal world by storm with their infectious debut EP, Initium Novum, which amassed almost a million streams across major platforms since its release in 2022.

Playing frenetically-acclaimed shows across Australia, the band quickly built a strong local fanbase, now they are ready to conquer the world. After joining forces with powerhouse label ROAR, GhostSeeker are currently gearing up for the release of their first full-length studio album, entitled Divergence, slated for a release on April 25, 2025.

A video clip to accompany the band's first album single, "Interment", is now available.

GhostSeeker comment: "‘Internment’ portrays the journey of someone grappling with external control and internal turmoil, leading to a feeling of being ‘paralyzed’ and disconnected from themselves. The vocal lines ‘lost time’ and ‘frozen still’ suggests regret over missed opportunities or the inability to move forward. Despite the heaviness of despair, the raw emotional delivery hints at a simmering rebellion and a wish for liberation.”

Originally formed by ex-Letters To Amara guitarist Tim Campey, vocalist Celeste Bojczuk and guitarist Cory Walkeden, the band completed the line-up adding singer Daniel Breen (ex-Storm The Sky) and Daniel Gay (ex-Anyone Anyone). Fans will be encapsulated by the unique aesthetic and soaring vocals provided by Celeste Bojczuk married together with the harsh yet melodic flow offered by Daniel Breen.

The band’s sound greets a contrast that’s sure to command attention. Guitarists, Cory Walkeden and Tim Campey, effortlessly feed off one another creating a feeling and atmosphere which resonates with all listeners alike, whilst rhythm and bass provide perfectly complements and leads what GhostSeeker are.

Preorder Divergence here.

Tracklisting:

“Internment”

“The Looking Glass”

“Wake Up (Imposter)”

“Metempsychoses”

“Cursed Till The End”

“Glow In Decay”

“Dissension”

“A Reverie In Atonement”

“Beta War”

“The Prototype”

“Internment” video: