Australia’s VICTORIA K Launch DVD Pre-Order, Live Isolation Concert Out January 2021

Australia's Victoria K will be releasing their first official DVD, Live Isolation Concert, on January 29, 2021 via Rockshots Records. The top-notch live DVD experience was recorded during the pandemic crisis and includes all the songs from the debut album, Essentia, unleashed during April 2020.



The DVD is available for pre-order here. The live show will be also released as a digital album on the major online stores.

Tracklisting:

"The Haunting"

"Mist Filled Sky"

"Forsaken"

"Humanity"

"Surreal"

"Freaks"

"Shroud Of Solitude"

"Lacuna"

"Freedom Uncharted"

"Matrix"

