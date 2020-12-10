Australia’s VICTORIA K Launch DVD Pre-Order, Live Isolation Concert Out January 2021
December 10, 2020, an hour ago
Australia's Victoria K will be releasing their first official DVD, Live Isolation Concert, on January 29, 2021 via Rockshots Records. The top-notch live DVD experience was recorded during the pandemic crisis and includes all the songs from the debut album, Essentia, unleashed during April 2020.
The DVD is available for pre-order here. The live show will be also released as a digital album on the major online stores.
Tracklisting:
"The Haunting"
"Mist Filled Sky"
"Forsaken"
"Humanity"
"Surreal"
"Freaks"
"Shroud Of Solitude"
"Lacuna"
"Freedom Uncharted"
"Matrix"
For further details, visit Victoria K on Facebook.