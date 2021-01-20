Australia’s VICTORIA K Launch “Freaks” From Upcoming Live Isolation Concert DVD

Australia's Victoria K will be releasing their first official DVD Live Isolation Concert on January 29, 2021 via Rockshots Records. The top-notch live DVD experience was recorded during the pandemic crisis and includes all the songs from debut album Essentia unleashed during April 2020.

Leading up to the DVD's release, Victoria K is sharing the video clip for the track "Freaks", streaming belwo.

The band adds: "The song Freaks is based on the book Freaks by author Kieran Larwood. In the book, The Freaks are a band of misfits, trapped in a nightly Victorian sideshow. The song Freaks, therefore, explores how outcasts don’t fit in with the norms of society and are shunned by others and how these outcasts work through figuring out a way to finally accept and love who they are.

“The DVD was the only way we could share a concert of our music with the world during the global pandemic. It shows how adaptable and resilient we can all be during times of crisis and that nothing can stop the music that brings people together and transcends race, religion, and even a global crisis. As artists to be able to leave a legacy even during times of global crisis is humbling and a reminder that we can overcome all adversity. Critically to be able to give something back to the fans for all their support over the years was very important to us and we a grateful for how the album Essentia was received. So the live isolation show was really a thank you to all our fans and a reminder that together we can get through this pandemic."

The DVD is available for pre-order here. The live show will be also released as a digital album on the major online stores.

Tracklisting:

"The Haunting"

"Mist Filled Sky"

"Forsaken"

"Humanity"

"Surreal"

"Freaks"

"Shroud Of Solitude"

"Lacuna"

"Freedom Uncharted"

"Matrix"

"Freaks":

