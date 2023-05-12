Australia’s VOYAGER Advance To Eurovision Finals

After a long-awaited debut performance on the Eurovision stage in Liverpool, Australian electronic rock outfit Voyager have snagged a spot in the highly competitive finals. As long-term fans of the competition, the band has attempted to be in the competition since Australia announced its participation in 2015 but it was not until their multi-million streamed single “Promise” that it finally became their time to shine. Voyager will face off against the other finalists as part of the grand finale Saturday, May 13. More information on the broadcast and how to watch the competition can be found via Eurovision’s website. For the first time in Eurovision’s history, fans from the United States are eligible to vote for their favorites here.

Last week, Voyager announced their first album in four years, Fearless In Love, will be released July 14 via Season of Mist. The album’s sweeping vocals paired with emotive lyrics inspired by the grit and glam of ‘80s and ‘90s film overlay heavy guitar riffs and percussion to create a sonic journey that pushes the boundary of what fans have come to expect from Voyager. Preorders available here.

Fearless In Love tracklisting:

"The Best Intentions"

"Prince Of Fire"

"Ultraviolet" ft. Sean Harmanis of Make Them Suffer

"Dreamer"

"The Lamenting"

"Submarine"

"Promise"

"Twisted"

"Daydream"

"Listen"

"Gren (Fearless In Love)"

"Prince Of Fire" video:

(Photo - Mike Dann)