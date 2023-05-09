Australia’s VOYAGER Honored By Perth Symphony Orchestra With “Promise” Performance Ahead Of Band’s Eurovision Debut

Australian electronic rock outfit Voyager have been honored by the Perth Symphony Orchestra’s Inneka with a stunning performance of their song “Promise” ahead of their long-awaited Eurovision debut. The epic string arrangement features incredible electric cello, violin, and viola solos backed by a breathtaking view from Perth’s Optus Stadium and is an incredible show of support for band. Watch the performance:

Voyager will perform last in semi-final 2 of Eurovision on Thursday, May 11 at 3 PM EST/12 PM PST, which can be viewed here. More information on the broadcast and how to watch the competition can be found via Eurovision’s website. For the first time in Eurovision’s history, fans from the United States are eligible to vote for their favorites here.

“Perth Symphony are beyond excited to send this gift of love and support to Voyager from our beautiful home in the most isolated city in the world. Australia will be cheering you on and could not be prouder of you all, rocking it out on the world stage. GOOD LUCK VOYAGER!” - Creative Director – Perth Symphony Orchestra, Fiona Campbell

“We’re truly speechless after seeing this incredible show of support from the Perth Symphony Orchestra and our beautiful State. This epic string version of our song "Promise" moved us to tears and we cannot be prouder to be ambassadors for Australia, Aussie music and particularly our incredible WA music scene!" - Voyager

Last week, Voyager announced their first album in four years, Fearless In Love, will be released July 14 via Season of Mist. The album’s sweeping vocals paired with emotive lyrics inspired by the grit and glam of ‘80s and ‘90s film overlay heavy guitar riffs and percussion to create a sonic journey that pushes the boundary of what fans have come to expect from Voyager.

Fearless In Love tracklisting:

"The Best Intentions"

"Prince Of Fire"

"Ultraviolet" ft. Sean Harmanis of Make Them Suffer

"Dreamer"

"The Lamenting"

"Submarine"

"Promise"

"Twisted"

"Daydream"

"Listen"

"Gren (Fearless In Love)"

"Prince Of Fire" video:

(Photo - Mike Dann)