Austria’s SPEED LIMIT Release Hit The Wall EP; “Cut A Long Story Short” Video Streaming

Every once in a while you find yourself hell-bent on getting your own way – no return - run your head through the wall. This is the main topic of the new Single Hit The Wall of the Austrian heavy metal crusaders Speed Limit – the first appetizer of the new album Cut A Long Story Short. The now released EP Hit The Wall offers beneath the video clip two live clips of “Retired Hero” and “Sweet Morphine” recorded 2021 live at Seeham/Austria. Hit The Wall will be released digitally on May 26, 2023 on all common streaming- and download portals by NRT-Records.

This first released track from Speed Limit's upcoming 6th album “Cut A Long Story Short” presents the melodic metal guarantors Hannes Vordermayer (lead vocals & drums), Chris Angerer (guitar), Joe Eder (guitar) and Chris Pawlak (bass) in well-established strength and delivers a fine mix of melodic- and heavy metal with a driving breeze of the so-called New Wave of British Heavy Metal.

For live-gig-junkies both of the live clips and audios showcase the pure energy of Speed Limit´s live performance and there is a chance of catching them live at the following occasions:

June

17 –Salzburg – Rockhouse (Album release party)

September

16 – Graz – TBA

October

29 – Salzburg – Wildstyle & Tattoo Messe

A festival slot at INNRock Reloaded Festival has been cancelled.

More dates to follow.

This year Speed Limit overlook nearly 40 years of band history. It all started in 1984 when the bands Ampere and Speed Limit allied their forces to fire the starting pistol for this new band, choosing the name Speed Limit for it´s better sound.

Releasing the album Unchained in 1986 the band could attract larger attention and with the 1988 album Prophecy they managed a cross country breakthrough. The lineup in those days consists of bavarian singer Steven Hogger, bassist Chris Pawlak, guitarists Chris Angerer and Hel Lennart as well as drummer Andy Rethmeier.