AVALAND Release "Theatre Of Sorcery" Video

Grenoble, France's Avaland welcomes fans to their symphonic and operatic metal world with their debut music video "Theater Of Sorcery". The song is the title track from their forthcoming debut album due out April 2021 via Rockshots Records. The full length was directed, written, and composed by 22-year-old prodigy Adrien G. Gzagg.

"This song is a great introduction to the world of Avaland, like a kind of hymn. It teases what’s gonna happen throughout the album, it's an invitation for an epic and magical journey. Adam, the main character is about to share his story. The song also introduces the character The Master Of Sorcery performed by Emmanuelson (Rising Steel, Ellipsis), who helped me a lot with this album and coached me to do my best. He is a mentor to me so it was obvious to have him as the Sorcerer who will teach Adam to control his power. He and I share a great passion for music and I’m really proud to open the Avaland story with him. For the title track's guitar solo, I asked Ricky Marx (Now Or Never, ex-Pretty Maids), because after seeing him play with Now Or Never, I noticed something mystical in his guitar feelings that I found really cool, he's got this old school touch that I admire. I really love the magic of his solo on this track!" adds Adrien G. Gzagg.

Inspired by heroic fantasy, history, mythologies, and esoterism, Gzagg decided to create an epic story with eight characters. Entitled Theater Of Sorcery, the debut will be a theatrical metal adventure that tells the story of a young sorcerer Adam Wilstorm who could be the salvation of bringing back the light to the kingdom of Avaland and during his journey, he must learn to control his powers linked to the Storm.

For Avaland, Gzagg reunited with four musician friends Camille Souffron (Bass), Christophe Feutrier (Guitars), Lucas Martinez (Guitars), and Léo Mouchonay (Drums) that he has performed with in the past to help him to record the metal opera's debut full-length. The record also includes talented guests for vocals and guitars with Ralf Scheepers (Primal Fear), Zak Stevens (Savatage/TSO), Zaher Zorgati (Myrath), Emmanuelson (Rising Steel), Stéphan Forté (Adagio), Madie (Nightmare) among many other great musicians.

Gzagg adds:

"I started my heavy metal life as a great fan of Avantasia and Ayreon. I was impressed by those big teams Tobias Sammet and Arjen Lucassen could create. I quickly knew I would make something like this in my life! It wasn’t easy to find musicians who were crazy enough to follow me in this adventure, and I thank them so much for their trust in this project, especially guitarist Christophe Feutrier (guitars) my partner in crime for Avaland for 5 years now.

“I like to also add that Avaland is not a “classic” band, it’s a Metal-Opera and when Covid is over, I plan to take it the stage with many vocalists to perform this theatrical tale of an epic and magical story. To sum it up, Avaland is a modern-age opera to not just fans of metal, but beyond!"

The album will be released on April 2, 2021.

Tracklisting:

“Theater Of Sorcery” feat. Emmanuelson

“Gypsum Flower” feat. Scheepers/Emmanuelson/Zorgati

“Let The Wind Blow” feat. Zorgati/Heli/Kanji

“Storyteller” feat. Zak Stevens

“Escape To Paradise” feat. Zorgati/Kanji

“Holy Kingdom Of Fools” feat. Jeff Kanji

“Never Let Me Walk Alone” feat. Madie

“Deja-Vu” feat. Emmanuelson

“I’ll Be Ready For Your Love” feat. Heli Andrea

“War Of Minds” feat. Zorgati/Madie

“Rise From The Ashes” feat. orgati/Madie/Stevens/Heli/Kanji/Emmanuelson/Scheepers

“Theatre Of Sorcery” video: