AVALAND Sign To Rockshots Records; Theater Of Sorcery Album Out In April

Rockshots Records has announced their signing of Grenoble, France's Avaland, an epic and symphonic metal opera, directed, written, and composed by young 22-year-old prodigy Adrien G. Gzagg.

Inspired by heroic fantasy, history, mythologies, and esoterism, Gzagg decided to create an epic story with eight characters. Entitled Theater Of Sorcery, the debut will be a theatrical metal adventure that tells the story of a young sorcerer Adam Wilstorm who could be the salvation of bringing back the light to the kingdom of Avaland and during his journey, he must learn to control his powers linked to the Storm.

For Avaland, Gzagg reunited with four musician friends Camille Souffron (Bass), Christophe Feutrier (Guitars), Lucas Martinez (Guitars), and Léo Mouchonay (Drums) that he has performed with in the past to help him to record the metal opera's debut full-length. The record also includes talented guests for vocals and guitars with Ralf Scheepers (Primal Fear), Zak Stevens (Savatage/TSO), Zaher Zorgati (Myrath), Emmanuelson (Rising Steel), Stéphan Forté (Adagio), Madie (Nightmare) among many other great musicians.

Gzagg adds:

"I started my heavy metal life as a great fan of Avantasia and Ayreon. I was impressed by those big teams Tobias Sammet and Arjen Lucassen could create. I quickly knew I would make something like this in my life! It wasn’t easy to find musicians who were crazy enough to follow me in this adventure, and I thank them so much for their trust in this project, especially guitarist Christophe Feutrier (guitars) my partner in crime for Avaland for 5 years now.

“I like to also add that Avaland is not a “classic” band, it’s a Metal-Opera and when Covid is over, I plan to take it the stage with many vocalists to perform this theatrical tale of an epic and magical story. To sum it up, Avaland is a modern-age opera to not just fans of metal, but beyond!"

The album will be released on April 2, 2021.