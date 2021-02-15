AVALAND Unveil "Rise From The Ashes" Lyric Video

Symphonic metal opera Avaland has released "Rise From The Ashes", the new single taken from Theater Of Sorcery, due April 2nd via Rockshots Records.

"Rise From The Ashes" features Zaher Zorgati (Myrath), Jeff Kanji, Heli Andrea (Mobius, Olane), Emmanuelson (Rising Steel, Ellipsis), Zak Stevens (Savatage, TSO), Ralf Scheepers (Primal Fear, Gamma Ray), Madie (Nightmare, Faith In Agony).

Inspired by heroic fantasy, history, mythologies, and esoterism, 22-year-old prodigy Adrien G. Gzagg. decided to create an epic story album with eight characters. Entitled Theater Of Sorcery, the debut will be a theatrical metal adventure that tells the story of a young sorcerer, Adam Wilstorm, who could be the salvation of bringing back the light to the kingdom of Avaland and during his journey, he must learn to control his powers linked to the Storm.

About the new song: "This is the great finale! And what is a great finale without all the actors of the show? That’s why I decided to make everyone sing on this song, to reunite the whole Avaland Family on a powerful chorus. With the first track, they are the two hymns of Avaland. It’s for these kind of emotions I created Avaland; I’m impatient to sing this song on stage! Every character comes back to Avaland and the light shines again. It’s a bit cliché but I like this happy end for this first album. It results perfectly of all the efforts we put in this first opus, and trust me, it was a long and hard road!" adds Adrien G. Gzagg.

Tracklisting:

“Theater Of Sorcery” feat. Emmanuelson

“Gypsum Flower” feat. Scheepers/Emmanuelson/Zorgati

“Let The Wind Blow” feat. Zorgati/Heli/Kanji

“Storyteller” feat. Zak Stevens

“Escape To Paradise” feat. Zorgati/Kanji

“Holy Kingdom Of Fools” feat. Jeff Kanji

“Never Let Me Walk Alone” feat. Madie

“Deja-Vu” feat. Emmanuelson

“I’ll Be Ready For Your Love” feat. Heli Andrea

“War Of Minds” feat. Zorgati/Madie

“Rise From The Ashes” feat. Zorgati/Madie/Stevens/Heli/Kanji/Emmanuelson/Scheepers

“Theatre Of Sorcery” video:

Album Teaser: