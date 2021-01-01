AVANTASIA Mastermind TOBIAS SAMMET - "As Long As Respect And Love Prevails, Hope Is Going To Prevail"

Avantasian / Edguy frontman Tobias Sammet posted the following year-end message as 2020 drew to a close:

"Friends, here's to a better 2021! May you be healthy and happy. 2020 was difficult, for my job, for our whole industry, for many people's personal economic and mental situations, but probably even more devastating for those who lost loved ones or had to fight hard for their health. It's been a dark year but even though there is shadow in this world, where there's a shadow there is light. I know many people who have supported each other, who silently put their own needs or beliefs second in order to prevent further damage, no matter how heavy a wind would blow into their faces doing so.

Whatever your conviction and belief is, as long as respect and love prevails, hope is going to prevail. Who knows what the future holds? I have no clue, but I have hope. We are many! Shine your lights into the darkness... and if the storm descends upon you, so be it! Light prevails! Love and health to all of you, you may keep distancing but don't let your hearts keep a distance! A coffee-cheers from the studio and whatever 2021 brings, it will for sure bring the best Avantasia album of the year!"