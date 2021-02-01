AVATAR Performs "Pigf@$ker" At Avatar Ages - An Impossible Concert Experience; Video

Avatar have concluded their series of concert streams, Avatar Ages - An Impossible Concert Experience, which took place over the course of January. The four-part concert film experience launched January 9 and features songs from Avatar’s celebrated catalog, starting with a performance of their latest album in full, Hunter Gatherer, out now via eOne.

Watch "Pigfucker" from the January 30 show, below:

Previous videos from the series can be seen below:



