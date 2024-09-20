AVATAR Release Official "Dance Devil Dance" Live Video From Sonic Temple 2024

Swedish metal sensations, Avatar, have shared the new video below, along with the following message:

"As we bid a tender farewell to the Dance Devil Dance era, we invite you to embrace change. Relive the spectacle of our live performance headlining the Sanctuary Stage from Sonic Temple 2024. Thank you DWP for seeing the vision.

"Our store is holding a massive farewell sale for the Dance Devil Dance era, perfect for those who crave a piece of our past before we dive headfirst into the future. Head here for 25% off select Dance Devil Dance merch!"