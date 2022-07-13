AVATAR Share Update From The Road; Band Working On Ninth Album

The heavy metal 'n' roll, dark, madcap visionaries collectively known as Avatar — vocalist Johannes Eckerström (vocals), guitarists Jonas Jarlsby and Tim Öhrström, bassist Henrik Sandelin, and drummer John Alfredsson — have emerged from deep within the Swedish forest in which they have been working on their ninth album to go on tour.

Additionally, Avatar have announced a handful of South American dates with Iron Maiden.

The band is crisscrossing North America, is headed to Europe, and has offered the following update from the road and about the new album.

"I guess this is what they mean about coming back with a vengeance. We are tearing up North America with a fury that simply couldn't be done in the past two years. Then, we will go straight from here back to Europe and do the same thing there. So many places we haven't seen in a long time will once again belong to us. We are making up for lost time, going feral in the process.

"This would all have been plenty on its own, but there is more. Sweden is Iron Maiden country. They have molded us like few others, and that goes for Avatar as much as it goes for the entire Swedish scene in the last four decades. That being said, we always knew about another place where they are just as crazy for our heroes as we are. There seems to be a Swedish law that every rehearse room needs to have the Rock In Rio poster up. Brazil has always been a dream destination. We have always known that we would find brothers and sister there. The fact that our first trip there will be together with Iron Maiden is almost too much to take in.

"All this is going on while we are in the late stages of mixing our next studio album, and it’s so potent that we most likely are cursing our souls for all time. We will make you see the devil, and we will make you dance."

Tour dates:

July

6 - Toronto, ON - Danforth Music Hall

7 - Montreal, QC - Corona

8 - Portland, ME - AURA

9 - Hartford, CT - Webster Theater

10 - Norfolk, VA - The Norva

12 - Buffalo, NY - Town Ballroom

13 - Indianapolis, IN - Deluxe

14 - Cadott, WI - Cadot Rockfest*

15 - Grand Rapids, MI - Upheaval Festival*

16 - Mansfield, OH - Inkcarceration Festival*

17 - Knoxville, TN - Concourse

19 - Charlotte, NC - The Underground

20 - Louisville, KY - Mercury Ballroom

22 - Fargo, ND - Outdoors at Fargo Brewing

24 - Calgary, AB - The Palace

25 - Edmonton, AB - Midway Bar

27 - Vancouver, BC - The Vogue

29 - Sacramento, CA - Ace of Spades (SOLD OUT)

30 - Santa Ana, CA - Observatory

31 - Tucson, AZ - Rialto Theatre

*festival date

August

9 – Jerome, Czech Republic – Brutal Assault

11 – Edinburgh, UK – Liquid Room

12 – Derbyshire, UK – Bloodstock Festival

13 – Oxford, UK – O2 Academy Oxford

16 – Bochum, Germany – Zeche

17 – Frankfurt, Germany – Das Bett

18 – Dinkelsb, Germany – Summer Breeze Open Air

20 – Budapest, Hungary – Barba Negra**

23 – Krakau, Poland – Tauron Arena**

24 – Bratislava, Slovakia – Aegon Arena**

25 – Prague, Czech Republic – O2 Arena**

**supporting Sabaton

With Iron Maiden:

August

27 – Curitiba – Pedreria

30 – Ribeirão Preto – Arena Eurobike

September

4 – Sao Paolo – Estadio Do Morumbi