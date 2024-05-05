AVATAR Uploads The Great Metal Circus - Latin American Tour - Mexico, Episode 1

"Gotta 'juana' riot, and that you did Tijuana! We will never forget you, and you made sure of that," says Swedish metal sensations Avatar, introducing their new vlog which can be seen below. "It was a trying time but you are worth it. Thank you for never holding back."

The heavy metal 'n' roll, dark, madcap visionaries collectively known as Avatar - vocalist Johannes Eckerström, guitarists Jonas Jarlsby and Tim Öhrström, bassist Henrik Sandelin, and drummer John Alfredsson - will return to the US for a headline tour this May. The trek kicks off on May 8 in Indianapolis and includes appearances at key festivals such as Sonic Temple.

Oxymorrons and Conquer Divide will serve as support. All dates are below. Get tickets here.

2024 will be quite a year for Avatar. With headline tours in Europe and Latin America announced, and festival dates in the US, the band is set to have a monumental start to their year. Europe already has nine sold-out shows, with many others on their way to selling out. Avatar's first headline tour in Latin America is a milestone in and of itself. The band will headline a Sonic Temple stage this May - their first headline set at a DWP Festival. The band's latest album Dance Devil Dance is out now.

Tour dates:

May

8 - Indianapolis, IN - Egyptian Room

9 - Huntsville, AL - VBC Mars Music Hall

10 - Greensboro, NC - Piedmont Music Hall

11 - Norfolk, VA - The Norva

12 - Sayreville, NJ - Starland Ballroom

14 - Portland, ME - State Theater

15 - Wallingford, CT - The Dome

16 - Reading, PA - Reverb

17 - Columbus, OH - Sonic Temple*

18 - St. Louis, MO - Pointfest*

19 - Milwaukee, WI - Milwaukee Metal Fest *

* Festivals