AVENGED SEVENFOLD Announce Life Is But A Dream... Album, Release "Nobody" Single And Video, Reveal Dates For First Leg Of North American Tour With Special Guests ALEXISONFIRE

Avenged Sevenfold will release their new album, Life Is But A Dream..., on June 2 via Warner Records. Pre-order the new album here, and watch a video for the first single, "Nobody", below.

Tracklisting:

"Game Over"

"Mattel"

"Nobody"

"We Love You"

"Cosmic"

"Beautiful"

"Easier"

"G"

"(O)rdinary"

"(D)eath"

"Life Is But A Dream..."

"Nobody" video:

Following the announcement of two unique one night only arena shows in New York and Los Angeles, Avenged Sevenfold have launched an extensive Life is But A Dream… North American tour, featuring support from Alexisonfire. Produced by Live Nation, the first leg includes thirteen cities across the US and Canada, such as Mansfield, Québec City, Tinley Park, Calgary, and more. Additional cities and dates will be announced soon.

Tickets will be available starting with a Deathbats Club presale (details below) beginning now through Tuesday, March 28 at 3 PM, ET. Additional pre-sales will run throughout the week. The general on sale will start Thursday, March 30 at 10 AM, Local Time on LiveNation.com.

Deathbats Club members can request tickets first from now through Tuesday, March 28 at 3 PM, ET using Ticketmaster’s new Token-Gated Sales platform at avengedsevenfold.io/. Deathbats Club is a collection of 10,000 unique Deathbat NFT’s, made popular by Avenged Sevenfold, flying around the Ethereum blockchain. A Deathbat is a membership card into the club and offers many perks and access to events that will take place in the “metaverse” and in real life.

During that window, fans will submit their request for tickets and, after the request period closes, they will receive a confirmation from Ticketmaster if tickets matching their preferences have been secured. This process gives exclusive access to ticket locations that have been reserved for the Deathbats Club community. For more information on the Token-Gated Sales platform see here.

Tour dates:

July

18 - Camden, NJ - Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

19 - Mansfield, MA - Xfinity Center

21 - Québec City, QC - Videotron Centre

22 - Montreal, QC - Bell Centre

24 - Ottawa, ON - Canadian Tire Centre

26 - Clarkston, MI - Pine Knob Music Theatre

28 - Tinley Park, IL - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

29 - Minneapolis, MN - Target Center

31 - Winnipeg, MB - Canada Life Centre

August

2 - Saskatoon, SK - SaskTel Centre

4 - Edmonton, AB - Rogers Place

5 - Calgary, AB - Scotiabank Saddledome

7 - Vancouver, BC - Rogers Arena