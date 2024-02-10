AVENGED SEVENFOLD - Drumeo Pays Tribute To Late Drummer JAMES "THE REV" SULLIVAN With Showcase Video

On December 28, 2009 Avenged Sevenfold drummer, James "The Rev" Sullivan, was found dead at his home at the age of 28. Autopsy results were inconclusive, but on June 9, 2010, the cause of death was revealed to have been an "acute polydrug intoxication due to combined effects of Oxycodone, Oxymorphone, Diazepam/Nordiazepam and ethanol." The band members admitted in a number of interviews that they considered disbanding in the wake of Sullivan's passing. but in February 2010 they entered the studio with Dream Theater drummer to record the Nightmare album.

Drumeo has paid tribute to Sullivan with a new showcase video. Check it out below.



"Jimmy "The Rev" Sullivan is one of the most legendary drummers in history. As the drummer and founding member of Avenged Sevenfold, he solidified his place as metal drumming royalty. Join Brandon Toews as he dives deep into what made The Rev such an incredible musician."

Avenged Sevenfold has announced the third leg of their Life Is But A Dream… North American tour, featuring support from Poppy and Sullivan King. The tour begins March 6 in Buffalo, NY, with stops in Toronto, ON, Raleigh, NC, Pittsburgh, PA and more before concluding in Newark, NJ on March 31.

Tour dates:

March

6 – Buffalo, NY – KeyBank Center

7 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena

9 – Cleveland, OH – Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

11 – Grand Rapids, MI – Van Andel Arena

13 – Cincinnati, OH – Heritage Bank Center

15 – Des Moines, IA – Wells Fargo Arena

16 – Lincoln, NE – Pinnacle Bank Arena *

18 – Moline, IL – Vibrant Arena at The Mark

19 – Indianapolis, IN – Gainbridge Fieldhouse

21 – Uncasville, CT – Mohegan Sun Arena

23 – Manchester, NH – SNHU Arena

25 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena

26 – Columbus, OH – Nationwide Arena

28 – Knoxville, TN – Thompson–Boling Arena

29 – Raleigh, NC – PNC Arena

31 – Newark, NJ – Prudential Center

* Without Sullivan King, featuring support from Vended

Avenged Sevenfold's new album, Life Is But A Dream..., is out now via Warner Records.

Tracklisting:

"Game Over"

"Mattel"

"Nobody"

"We Love You"

"Cosmic"

"Beautiful"

"Easier"

"G"

"(O)rdinary"

"(D)eath"

"Life Is But A Dream..."

"Mattel" video:

"We Love You" video:

"Nobody" video: