AVENGED SEVENFOLD - New Album Slated To Be Released Before Summer 2022

Appearing on the Louder Than Life Festival's Twitch channel recently, Avenged Sevenfold frontman M. Shadows commented on the band's long awaited follow-up to The Stage from 2016.

M. Shadows: "The reason we don’t say much about the music is because we find that every single word we say about it just gets spun off, and there’s no way to describe music; it’s like, 'Oh, it’s heavy, it’s fast…' What are we gonna say about it? It’s a work of art that we’ve worked on for a long time. We had a bunch of personal things that we’ll explain later, but we’re booking shows for next summer and the record will be out before then."

Avenged Sevenfold released the special acoustic album, Live At The Grammy Museum, back in 2017, with a portion of the proceeds from the digital-only release benefiting the education initiatives of the Grammy Museum, which seek to inspire youth to the enduring qualities and cultural significance of music."

